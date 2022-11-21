ERWIN — The Unicoi County Public Library cut the ribbon Monday on a brand new storybook trail in Fishery Park.
“You are looking at a dream come true,” said UCPL Director Suzy Bomgardner.
The storybook trail features 16 different signs that allow Fishery Park visitors to stroll along the trail and read a children’s story.
The story currently featured is “A Search for Safe Passage.” by local author Frances Figart. The book is about the importance of wildlife crossings.
“This one in particular was very important to us because she is a local author and we had connections with Ms. Figart anyways, and we believe in her mission,” said Bomgardner.
“A Search for Safe Passage” is just the first book that will be featured on the trail, though. Bomgardner said the library plans to switch out the featured story every few months so visitors have something new to look forward to with each visit to the trail.
“There are 16 different signs and they are built to be something you can replace,” said Bomgardner. “So we will likely replace them every few months just to give everyone something new and exciting. The point of a storybook trail is to stroll with your family and read a new story, so we want to keep it exciting for the Unicoi County residents.”
The trail was funded through a donation from Nancy and Harold Dishner, as well as a grant from the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation. GELF has funded roughly 47 storybook trails across the state.
Bomgardner said the trail will make literacy more accessible to visitors, and she hopes the trail can be used for things like school field trips, homeschool enrichment programs and fun family outings.
“This is all about accessibility, literacy and making that accessible,” Bomgardner said. “So we are so excited. This really is a dream come true.”
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
