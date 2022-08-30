Last week’s Appalachian Fair saw a roughly 20% increase in attendance from last year, according to Appalachian Fair Manager Phil Booher.
“That is a great turnout for us,” said Booher. “We were well pleased with the turnout.”
Booher said the fair saw roughly 250,000 attendees over the course of five days. Saturday was the fair’s busiest day with around 69,000 attendees.
“Our attendance Saturday was the largest at about 69,000, but throughout the week it was average at around 38,000 to 40,000 each night,” said Booher. “It went well. We had good attendance. We had great weather. We couldn’t have asked for any better weather than what we had.”
In addition to daily attendance, Booher said the nightly concerts also drew a large crowd this year.
“Our biggest night was Wednesday night with Walker Hayes and that was a sold out concert,'' said Booher. “But the other concerts did very well. Our Monday and Tuesday nights and Friday night almost sold out.”
Alongside the usual displays, rides and games, this year’s fair included a new feature, Appy’s Farm, which Booher said was a hit with families.
“We remodeled the building and put Appy’s Farm in there, and we had a lot of different agricultural things for kids to do in there. We’re very pleased with that. We got some great comments about that and kids and parents seemed to enjoy it.”
Overall, Booher said he was pleased with the fair’s exhibits and attendance.
“We were pleased with the overall attendance and what everybody got to do,” said Booher.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
