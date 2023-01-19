7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday.
The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan St., during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
“At its core, 7 Brew is about energizing people’s days through great drinks, kindness and joy, and we are thrilled to bring that energy to Johnson City,” said Larry Wilson, local owner of 7 Brew Johnson City. “When you go to a 7 Brew coffee, we hope that you leave feeling connected, and that is why we are proud to partner with the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department to further the great work they do in the community. We are excited to be a part of the Johnson City community and feel it’s important to invest in the community from the start.”
Halie Liggett, director of training for 7 Brew, and employees from the chain’s Kingsport location gathered to present the check to Capt. Todd York and firefighter Carol Jones. The group celebrated the donation in front of the new building.
“We’re really based off of community, especially we’re calling on our culture at 7 Brew itself, so you can go anywhere and buy a cup of coffee, but we’re really big with the culture aspect of things,” Liggett said. “So, to be able to help provide to a local organization that is loved so much by the community, we obviously want to help out there.”
The chain offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations, expanding from its seven original coffees to now include teas, blended drinks, smoothies, their own energy infusions, sodas and more. They also offer muffin tops for those looking beyond beverages.
7 Brew plans to have its first Johnson City location up and running by early March, and they will also be building a second location across from East Tennessee State University at 1208 W. Harris Drive.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.