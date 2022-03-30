Dr. Danielle Street Stephens grew up as a patient of Holston Medical Group.
Now she’s one of the group’s providers.
She said she always appreciated how encouraging her childhood doctors were, and in high school realized she wanted to pursue a career in medicine. Eventually, she graduated from the University of Kentucky and stumbled across an opening at HMG for a pediatrician. Street Stephens answered five questions from the Press about her career and her advice to future health care providers.
I understand your story of becoming a doctor begins as an HMG patient?
My siblings and I have been HMG patients since the day we were born. We grew up in Kingsport and we saw Dr. (Richard) Gendron, a now-retired HMG pediatrician, as well as Dr. (Joseph) Ley, who is now my colleague at the Kingsport office. Both were so great at making our family feel like they truly knew us and they were always there to support our care needs. For instance, whenever I came in for check-ups or other care needs, they remembered what grade I was in and that I played soccer, and how those tied into my health care needs.
Once you became a provider, what led you back to HMG?
As a patient, I had always appreciated how encouraging the team was, and so as my interest in medicine grew during high school and college, I decided to shadow at HMG Pediatrics several times. It gave me a glimpse into what it would be like to work at HMG and reaffirmed my passion for pediatric care. A few years later, while completing my pediatric residency at the University of Kentucky, I was at a job seminar to consider post-residency career options and I saw there was an opening at HMG for a pediatrician.
I immediately applied, and began an incredibly friendly and welcoming interview experience. It’s been almost six years since I joined the team and I continue to learn from my peers and experience milestones with my patients and their families.
Do you feel your experiences as a patient is reflected in your work today?
Absolutely. My goal is to build that same trusting relationship with each of my patients that I am so lucky to have with my providers. In addition to discussing their medical needs, I talk with my patients about their likes, dislikes and all of the unique aspects that make them who they are. Knowing my patients on a personal level helps me and my team make sure their care is customized to what’s best for them and their family.
What’s your favorite part of being a health care provider?
My favorite part of being a provider has to be continuity of care and being there to support patients as they grow. I began caring for many of them when they were newborns, and now they are about to enter kindergarten and have siblings. I’m so thankful that I get to be there for the good times, the scary and new times and everything else. It’s so rewarding to be a part of these moments and support them along the way.
It’s been a difficult past couple years for many health care providers. What would you say to them and to anyone who may be considering or currently studying to be a doctor?
To future health care providers, this role includes so many great days, like when someone received exciting news or comes in to see you for the first time because another patient recommended your care. But, there can also be tough ones because we support our patients through the difficult moments as well. As you learn and begin to experience this, know that this partnership you’ll have with your patients is so important to their health and that you have a community of compassionate, strong people ready to support you as well.
To current health care professionals, I want to say thank you and that we see all of you. We recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication you give to your patients, your community and to future health care providers, Every time you go the extra mile to call on a patient or pause to teach a student, it makes a huge difference and helps build a greater trust in the work we do. I’m proud to work alongside you to better the lives of our community.
