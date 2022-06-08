ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Antique Engine Association will once again be showing the imaginative and practical machinery that powered farms and households in the days before electricity was available.
The 51st Annual East Tennessee Crank-Up got started this morning and will run through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2045 Sciota Road, just south of Laurels Park and near the line of Carter and Unicoi counties.
Geoff Hutchings said that every year the Crank-Up features a different manufacturer of engines. This year it will feature Sandwich Engines. The Sandwich Machine Company began in 1856 in Illinois and the engines it made were known for high quality.
Hutchings said the Crank-Up will have some new features this year, including a grist mill powered by an antique engine. He said the grist mill will be in operation during the weekend and its product, small bags of meal will be sold to the public.
Something else that is new is the antique generator that has been hooked up to the largest engine in the collection, a 120-horsepower Fairbanks-Morse engine that once provided power for an island off the coast of Georgia that belonged to R.J. Reynolds. The floor around the Fairbanks-Morse display has also been refinished with concrete.
Hutchings said the displays also include old oil field engines used to pump oil wells back when the center of the industry was in Pennsylvania and Ohio. The club also has a collection of English antique engines, and other rare examples.
There are also steam engines, tractors, a shingle mill, slide valve engine and an ice cream machine.
Food is available on the grounds and there is a country general store and and a engine-related flea market.
Admission is $4 and parking is free.