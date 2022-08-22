ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin and 5-year-old Eli Howard for saving a child’s life during Monday’s meeting.

On July 19, Eli’s 15-month-old brother, Sammy, fell into a pool. According to the proclamation read by Commissioner Loren Thomas, Eli pulled Sammy from the pool and took him to their mother.

