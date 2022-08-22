ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin and 5-year-old Eli Howard for saving a child’s life during Monday’s meeting.
On July 19, Eli’s 15-month-old brother, Sammy, fell into a pool. According to the proclamation read by Commissioner Loren Thomas, Eli pulled Sammy from the pool and took him to their mother.
“Unicoi County hereby honors Eli Howard for his quick action in saving the life of his brother Sammy,” Thomas read.
According to the proclamation, Sammy was unresponsive once Eli pulled him from the pool. The Howard family called 911 while heading to the hospital. Erwin met the family in the middle of the highway and resuscitated Sammy.
“Sammy was found blue, limp, not breathing and not responsive,” Thomas read. “Whereas (his father) Adam Howard called 911 while (his mother) Megan began CPR. They immediately left in the car to go for help. Whereas Jimmy Erwin, upon hearing the 911 call, left his lunch at Maple Grove in pursuit of the Howard family. Jimmy Erwin met the Howards in the middle of the road on Highway 107 where Jimmy quickly resuscitated Sammy.”
Both Erwin and Eli were given plaques commemorating their heroic actions. Eli and his siblings were also given vouchers for free ice cream from Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farms.
The next County Commission meeting will be held Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.