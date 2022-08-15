Holston Medical Group’s Dr. Douglas New, a dermatologist, knows a thing or two about staying safe in the sun.
Recently, New answered five questions about his career, his choice of specialty and his tips for staying safe in the sun.
What brought you to Holston Medical Group and how long have you been with them?
I have been with Holston Medical Group for over five years after my colleagues highly recommended working with them. I was impressed by the organization’s passion for providing multi-specialty outpatient care for patients in the region. We have a team of excellent primary care and specialty providers who work together to take care of our patients. Having grown up in a small rural Appalachian town, I am even more appreciative of the patient care opportunities HMG offers the region.
What brought you to dermatology?
Multiple factors led me to the field of dermatology. I was blessed to have met excellent mentors during medical school during the critical time when medical students choose which residency field to pursue. They introduced me to dermatology, allowing me to see the diversity the field offers. Dermatology involves the practice of medical dermatology treating a wide array of disorders while also incorporating in-office procedures to help our patients. In addition, I knew firsthand the need for the specialty in the region which drew me to the decision.
Were there any other specialties you considered or trained for in addition to dermatology?
During medical school, all students have rotations in various fields during the clinical years, so I did experience several fields. During that time, I was introduced to the field of dermatology and those experiences solidified my decision to pursue a career in that specialty.
What cases do you see the most frequently?
Some of the most frequent conditions we see in the dermatology clinic include the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancers, acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and psoriasis. With a wide network of HMG providers, I can work with primary care providers to figure out the best way to treat patients.
How do you keep yourself safe from the sun during hot summer months? Any specific recommendations?
There are several ways to protect yourself from the sun. When spending time outdoors, I wear sun protective clothing such as hats and lightweight clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF). I apply sunscreen that is broad spectrum, and water resistant with an SPF of 30 or higher to areas not covered by clothing. In addition, I attempt when possible to limit exposure during midday when the sun’s rays are the strongest. It is also important to keep in mind the need to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays year-round, not just during the summer months.
The HMG Dermatology office is located in Abingdon, Virginia. An appointment can be scheduled by calling (276) 676-3870.