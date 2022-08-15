dnew.jpg

New

Holston Medical Group’s Dr. Douglas New, a dermatologist, knows a thing or two about staying safe in the sun.

Recently, New answered five questions about his career, his choice of specialty and his tips for staying safe in the sun.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 