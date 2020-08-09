Did your house rattle around 8 Sunday morning?
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the region along the Virginia-North Carolina border about 8:07 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.
The epicenter was 2.6-3 km (about 1.5 miles) southeast of Sparta, North Carolina. Sparta is about 70 miles from Johnson City. It followed a much smaller quake several hours earlier.
The quake was felt as far away as Knoxville, as well as several surrounding states, including Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia. According to the Associated Press, no damage was reported.
The quake was among the strongest in the mountain region's recorded history, behind a M5.2 in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1916. The strongest on the East Coast was a M5.8 earthquake in Mineral, Virginia, on Aug. 23, 2011, according to the USGS:
Tectonic Summary
The August 9th, 2020 M 5.1 earthquake near Sparta, North Carolina, occurred as a result of oblique-reverse faulting in the upper crust of the North American plate. Focal mechanism solutions for the event indicate rupture occurred on a moderately dipping fault either striking to the northwest or south. This earthquake occurred in the interior of the North American plate. Such mid-plate earthquakes are know as intraplate earthquakes and are generally less common than interplate earthquakes that happen near tectonic plate boundaries. This earthquake was preceded by at least four small foreshocks ranging from M 2.1-2.6, beginning about 25 hours prior to the mainshock.
Large earthquakes are relatively uncommon in the region directly surrounding the August 9th M5.1 earthquake. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two. In the 20th century, one earthquake M5 and larger occurred within 100 km to this August 9th events, a M5.2 in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1916. The largest recent earthquake to impact the east coast was the M5.8 Mineral Virginia earthquake on August 23rd, 2011, roughly 300 km to the northeast of this August 9th earthquake. The Mineral Virginia earthquake was felt widely across the east coast and caused slight damage.
The website indicates that aftershocks are likely:
Be ready for more earthquakes
More earthquakes than usual (called aftershocks) will continue to occur near the mainshock.
When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a large earthquake is greater which means that the chance of damage is greater.
The USGS advises everyone to be aware of the possibility of aftershocks, especially when in or around vulnerable structures such as unreinforced masonry buildings.
This earthquake could be part of a sequence. An earthquake sequence may have larger and potentially damaging earthquakes in the future, so remember to: Drop, Cover, and Hold on.
What we think will happen next
According to our forecast, over the next 1 Week there is a 4 % chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5.1. It is likely that there will be smaller earthquakes over the next 1 Week, with 0 to 60 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks. Magnitude 3 and above are large enough to be felt near the epicenter. The number of aftershocks will drop off over time, but a large aftershock can increase the numbers again, temporarily.