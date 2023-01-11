Tim Tebow will return to Johnson City in April for this year’s “There is HOPE” event.
Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall.
T.R. Dunn said the next “There is HOPE” event will be April 15 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Tebow will return with an inspirational message.
Tebow, who was guest speaker at last year’s event, is a former NFL player, author, Heisman Trophy winner and two-time NCAA national football champion.
“There is HOPE is bigger than 4thirTEEN,” said Dunn, co-founder of the nonprofit organization established for teens and run by teens.
“The atmosphere was charged, hearts and minds challenged, and lives changed. With support from our community, corporations, businesses, and individual sponsors, we knew this was something we wanted to continue to offer to our teens and community.”
Last year, over 4,000 people attended the first “There is HOPE” event hosted by 4thirTEEN.
Tickets are $10 for students up to age 21. Adult tickets over age 21 are $20. Prices increase on March 1 to $20 and $30.
Dunn said 4ThirTEEN, is guided through principles of faith, fortitude, family, and fun. The name is derived from Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me.”
A pre-event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with TEEN Truth’s top mental health and teen advocate, Caleb Campbell.
Campbell is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and ex-NFL linebacker.
The pre-event is free and limited to 200 students under age 21. Tickets can be claimed on the website www.4thirteen.org.
