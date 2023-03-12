This will, in many ways, be a transformative year for Johnson City.
The West Walnut Street rehabilitation project is nearing the end of phase one, which is expected to be completed this summer. Work on phase two will begin in a matter of weeks after that, with the project still expected to be completed in 2024. The Ashe Street Courthouse, which city officials hope will be an anchor in the West Walnut corridor, is expected to be finished by August as well.
Expansion of Winged Deer Park is on track for completion this summer and within its $17 million budget, in time for the USA Softball National Tournament. Design work on the dog park and bicycle pump track is also underway, and a check presentation for the $100,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation’s Dog Park Dash program will be scheduled soon.
”I think everybody knows that we are trying to keep up with what’s going on in Johnson City, trying to stay ahead of the infrastructure needs that we have,” said Mayor Todd Fowler. “We don’t want the problems other cities have had (where) their water and sewer systems are bad, they’re not keeping up with traffic.”
Fowler said he wants to see Johnson City retain its small-town charm, and not grow too fast and get ahead of itself like other cities have done.
”We’ve got to work with our legislators in Nashville to make sure we’re getting the money we need and getting projects on (the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s) list to make sure we stay ahead,” Fowler said. “We can bring a lot of people in here, build more houses and do stuff, but it needs to be safe for everybody, too.”
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.