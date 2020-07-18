Northeast Tennessee reported 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two new deaths on Saturday. More than half the new cases — 40 — were reported in Sullivan.
The deaths occurred in Greene and Sullivan counties, bringing the total to 13 in the region.
Active cases reached 713 in the upper eight counties compared to 649 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic. Washington County had the most active cases at 220, followed by Sullivan at 181 and Carter at 103.
The recent surge in cases prompted Ballad Health to end contact tracing of the virus effective Monday in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Instead of individual notification to team members who have potentially been exposed, the health system instructed employees to safely assume everyone they encounter could be positive for COVID-19.
"This change comes as rapid, far-reaching community spread of COVID-19 has made direct contact tracing virtually insurmountable," Ballad said in a statement issued to team members. "Team members should practice universal source control and conduct themselves as though everyone they encounter could be positive for COVID-19 –wearing masks, remaining physically distant and performing frequent hand hygiene in public, and following Ballad Health Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) guidelines while at work, including mandatory, universal masking and eye protection."
Ballad noted that CDC guidelines state that the feasibility and utility of performing contact tracing of exposed healthcare personnel depends on the community spread of COVID-19. For areas with moderate to substantial community transmission, insufficient resources for contact tracing, or staffing shortages, might make risk assessment of exposed healthcare personnel and application of work restrictions impossible.
"If a team member reports any symptoms compatible with COVID-19 to their supervisor and/or Team Member Health, they will be referred for rapid, in-house testing," Ballad said in the statement.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 78 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,375.
- New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 3, Hancock 0, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan 40 and Washington 21. Unicoi County’s total was reduced by one.
- 13 total deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 9 new recoveries for a total of 649.
- 713 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 103, Greene 96, Hancock 21, Hawkins 65, Johnson 14, Sullivan 181, Unicoi 13 and Washington 220.
Overall, the state reported 2,517 new cases, 23 new deaths and 87 new hospitalizations across Tennessee.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:
- 2,517 new cases and 23 new deaths reported Saturday.
- 76,336 total cases since tracking began in March. 75,597 confirmed. 739 probable.
- 23 new fatalities for a total of 838.
- 972 new recoveries for a total of 43,706.
- 87 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,649 over the course of the pandemic.
- 22,922 new tests for a total of 1,172,913.