A motorcycle rider and a passenger were injured in a crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 26 in Johnson City.
Police said the 2014 Harley Davidson Electra Glide was traveling east on I-26 near mile marker 18 in Boones Creek when the driver lost control and struck the cable barrier in the center median. Police were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m.
Both the driver and a female passenger were taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. At the time of a new release, which was issued about 8:30 p.m., the passenger was in surgery and her status was unknown.