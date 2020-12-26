Northeast Tennessee counties reported a combined two-day total of 847 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday.
And while active cases in the region continued to decline from Monday’s all-time high, the region’s positive test rate remained high.
The state had not released data on Friday because of the Christmas holiday, so datasets from both Friday and Saturday were released Saturday. Christmas Day’s report included 396 new cases, while Saturday’s total was 451.
The region’s largest counties accounted for the bulk of new cases. Sullivan County, the region’s most populous, reported the most new cases over the two-day period at 223, followed by Washington County at 207. Greene (130) and Hawkins (124) counties also were in triple digits.
Over the past seven days, there had been an average of 464 new cases per day.
Statewide, there were 14,395 new cases reported over the two-day period — 9,230 on Friday and 5,165 on Saturday. Over the past seven days, there had been an average of 7,270.6 new cases per day in Tennessee.
Positive test rate remains in double digits
The region’s positive test rates were 14.78% from 1,975 new tests on Friday and 20.93% from 2,336 tests on Saturday. The rate has remained above 10% since Oct. 15. Over the past seven days, the rate was 22.43%.
The statewide rates were 17.68% on Friday and 18.98% on Saturday.
Death report affected by holiday
The state’s data included no virus-related deaths in the upper eight counties, keeping the region’s total at 609, but the Department of Health noted that fatality reports were limited because of the holiday period.
Statewide, there were 12 new deaths reported bringing the toll to 6,436 since the pandemic began.
Active infections fall in Northeast Tennessee, rise statewide
The upper eight counties netted 114 fewer active cases over the two-day period for a total of 5,086. The region’s active infection estimate peaked on Monday at 6,036. The state considers cases infectious for 14 days, so active cases indicate new cases over the same period less deaths.
The state’s total increased by 377 over the two-day period for a total of 77,749 current infections. The state’s active case estimate also peaked Monday at 85,406.
Ballad patient count stable
Ballad Health reported that 276 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in its facilities in Tennessee and Virginia Saturday — one more than in Thursday’s census. Another seven patients were awaiting test results.
There were 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care — five fewer than Thursday. Thirty-nine were on ventilators, a decrease of two from Thursday.
Ballad reported eight new deaths in its 21-county service area in the two states for a total of 1,041 since the pandemic began. Seventy-nine had occurred in the past seven days.