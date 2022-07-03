For many years now, I have enjoyed reading the headlines of framed copies of the Johnson City Press (and the earlier Press-Chronicle) hanging on the various walls of this newspaper’s home at West Main Street.
One of those prized editions is from Feb. 23, 1973. It features a front-page story from staff writer Becky Olmstead, who covered a forum at East Tennessee State University with speakers commenting on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in January of that year concerning Roe v. Wade.
It was a landmark decision on a woman’s right to have an abortion (and contrary to what the Supreme Court decided last month) was believed at the time to be a lasting precedent.
We all like to talk about how much time has changed things. The older we get the more some of us want to remark nostalgically about the “good old days.”
That being said, I combed through other editions of the Press-Chronicle to see what merited front-page coverage in 1973. I was surprised to find the headlines haven’t changed that much in 49 years.
Truckers were threatening national strikes to protest rising fuel costs. This country was seeing record-breaking high prices at the gas pumps and there was talk of rationing fuel.
Inflation grew by 6% alone in the first quarter of 1973 and economists warned of another 3% increase to the cost of living by the start of the new year. All this was happening as the U.S. Senate was interrupting America’s favorite TV soap operas with its Watergate hearings.
I was only 9 at the time, but I remember my anger at missing afternoon reruns of “Gilligan’s Island.”
Getting back to Olmstead’s story in the Press-Chronicle in 1973, I was struck by the diversity of the speakers at the ETSU forum on abortion. One that stood out in my mind was a nationally renowned surgeon from Nashville, Dr. Dorothy Brown.
The article noted Brown was “the first Black woman ever elected a Tennessee representative and to the American College of Surgeons.” She told the audience bluntly that she considered Tennessee’s existing laws to restrict abortions to be “stupid.” As a member of the state’s General Assembly, Brown had tried unsuccessfully in 1968 to revamp those “outdated” laws.
Brown also told the forum she believed a woman has the right to “do what she wants to with her body.”
Brown later said no laws existed in the United States to restrict abortions until one was passed in Connecticut in 1821. That state law was not based on any moral or religious beliefs, but was passed for medical reasons. Specifically, she said the law was to address the high mortality rate of mothers.
The surgeon also said that an estimated 6,710 women from Tennessee had traveled to New York in 1972 to obtain an abortion, which was a legal medical procedure in that state. Brown said that number did not include Tennessee residents who went to other states for an abortion or had an illegal abortion in this state.
I guess some would say with the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, we are returning to the “good old days.” If so, that means history could well be repeating itself.