When one walks the halls of Federal buildings presently, one does not normally notice the artwork. There was a time, however, when talented artists decorated the halls of public buildings such as post offices and courthouses. Johnson City was the recipient of such a piece of artwork in the form of a mural that was placed in the old Post Office on 338 E. Main Street—currently the home of WJHL-TV.
In order to help artists during the Great Depression, multiple government agencies were formed such as WPA Federal Art Project and the Section of Painting and Sculpture—the latter being the agency to hire Wendell Jones to paint the mural for the US Post Office. “The general objectives of the section are to secure suitable art of the best quality available for the embellishment of public buildings and to assist in stimulating development of art in this country.”
Washington D.C.’s Evening Star noted: “One is frequently impressed by the intellectual caliber of some of the artists who have painted these murals…Wendell Jones for example. He discusses the tremendous problem of the sensitive artist faced with world-wide chaos. He concludes, ‘The brotherhood of man can weather another storm.’”
Our mural was titled “Farmer Family” and depicts local industries such as farming and transportation. The #10 engine of the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad is depicted rolling through the Tennessee mountains as cattle is being delivered by truck. Inside the cab, a young baby is on display to an interested group standing around. The artist himself, Wendell Jones, can be seen sitting behind the cattle.
Painted in 1940, “Farmer Family” helped decorate the Johnson City Post Office which was built in 1938 —also a New Deal construction project.
Although no longer adorning the walls of the Post Office, “Farmer Family” has had a new home since the new Post Office was built in the early 1970s. East Tennessee State University now holds the mural in the Sherrod Library. Sadly, many murals from the Federal art projects are lost or simply go unnoticed in public buildings across America.
