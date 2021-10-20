Appalachian Heritage Quilters will host the 10th Annual Quilt Show and Holiday Boutique on Nov. 4-5, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Boones Creek Baptist Church, 304 S. Pickens Bridge Road.
The free community show will include many quilts in a wide variety of styles along with a bed turning of antique quilts, sewing machine cleaning and repair, and mini quilting demonstrations.
An expanded holiday boutique and bake sale will feature gifts for the upcoming holiday seasons.
For event information and to enter, visit appalachianheritagequilters.org.