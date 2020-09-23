A local leader of the NAACP says getting out the vote for the Nov. 3 election is truly a “matter of life and death.”
Jean Neal, president of the Johnson City/Washington County chapter of the NAACP, said Tuesday the national civil rights organization believes “business as usual” is costing Black Americans their lives.
“Every vote counts,” Neal said. “You should vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”
She said the NAACP has embarked on a national campaign to send a message to elected leaders: “We are done dying.” The organization is asking Congress to take every measure possible to protect Black lives.
The NAACP was founded in 1909 in response to violence against Black people around the country. It is the largest and most prominent civil rights organization in the United States.
Neal said the NAACP is doing all it can to get out the vote in the Black community. She said locally, the group has been “working hard” to get information about the importance of the November presidential election to churches, barber shops and beauty shops in the region.
Information is also being posted on the NAACP’s Facebook page and other social media.
“I really think that everything that has happened in this country this year shows it is time for a change,” Neal said.
The deadline in Tennessee to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5. The statewide early voting period begins on Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 29.
Neal said the NAACP is stressing the importance of early voting through events like National Black Voting Day, which was held earlier this month. That’s when the organization urged its members to call five other people and encourage them to vote early.
The local NAACP will also hold a “Souls to the Polls” event on Oct. 17 in Jonesborough. Participants will gather for a prayer vigil at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Washington County’s early voting site at the former Ace hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., before going to vote.