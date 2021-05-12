People across the region scrambled Wednesday to fill up their gas tanks — and gas cans — while they could as panic set in about a possible gasoline shortage caused by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline after a cyberattack over the weekend.
Gas prices also climbed this week, with many stations in Johnson City selling regular unleaded for $2.99 a gallon.
AAA officials said the Colonial Pipeline shutdown will impact gasoline supplies and prices.
“Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.”
AAA recommends a number of ways motorists can conserve fuel including:
• Run multiple errands in one trip;
• Use your family’s most fuel-efficient vehicle
• Remove any bulky items from your car, minimize the use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use;
• Minimize use of air conditioning; and
• Park in the shade and use windshield sunscreens to keep interiors cool.