Even as COVID-19 forces people to make adjustments to how they celebrate national holidays, local organizers have still found ways to safely honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
In lieu of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, leaders will host a virtual program at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 livestreamed on WJHL and Facebook.
A number of local leaders, including Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise, Johnson City Commissioner Aaron Murphy and Rev. Lester Lattany of Friendship Baptist Church, have been asked to participate.
The program will be similar to the one held annually at the prayer breakfast, and will include music and recognition of local public servants.
At 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest VA will hold a press conference broadcast on Facebook.
The organizations are hosting a virtual food drive in honor of King, which will continue through Jan. 31. People can provide donations online at www.netfoodbank.org, which will be used to buy food for needy families in the area.
The event will also honor King’s efforts to address poverty and hunger and will feature mayors from across the region, including Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull.
Feeding America estimates that an average of 23% of children in Northeast Tennessee and 20% of children in Southwest Virginia are food insecure.
“Your support is greatly appreciated and every contribution is important, no matter the size,” the groups said in a press release. “Monetary donations are used to procure and distribute millions of pounds of food to tens of thousands of people in the eight-county area of Northeast Tennessee.”
The Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., is also hosting a donation only, drive-up boxed lunch from noon to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Carver Youth Historical Field Trip Committee.
East Tennessee State University will host a virtual lecture from Bettie Mae Fikes, also known as “the Queen of the Blues,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom. A celebrated icon of the Civil Rights Movement, Fikes was recently inducted into the Smithsonian Institute’s “Museum of Tolerance” in an exhibit honoring women of the movement.
The university will hold a Q&A after Fikes’ talk, which can be accessed using the Zoom ID 957 7364 6411.