Ride across country being done to raise funds to benefit charities
Mark Bodo is making his way across the country on a solo bike ride from San Francisco to the Virginia coast to help people and animals impacted by novel coronavirus, (COVID-19).
Three weeks into his ride, the IT manager at the College of Nursing at East Tennessee State University, was in Durango, Colorado, Friday when he took time to update the Johnson City Press on his progress and the cross section of the American pandemic experience he is witnessing.
In May, Bodo, who served as president of the former Northeast Tennessee Sports Association, introduced Ride Aid, a charity founded to help people and pets across the U.S. impacted by the pandemic.
Early Friday morning, the GoFundMe page he set up for his Ride Aid 2020 excursion had raised $2,225 toward its $110,000 goal for Feeding America, Mercy Housing, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Sidewalk Angels Foundation.
Bodo left San Francisco on June 30 and has so far made his way through California, Nevada and Utah. On Friday morning, Bodo was a few days’ ride from the Rocky Mountains summit at Wolf Creek Pass, Colorado, elevation 10,850 feet and the highest point he will cross on his 60-day ride.
He was already looking forward to his descent out of the mountains, anticipating the windy plains of Kansas and Missouri, and praying for cool, dry weather and a tailwind.
About a week before he left the Tri-Cities, Bodo said, the pandemic took a turn for the worse.
“With COVID,” he said, “it’s interesting. As I’m traveling through different states, I see how each area is impacted and how they are responding.
“In the campgrounds, I see a lot of people who have been furloughed from their jobs or they’ve been laid off who are just meandering around the country, living in campgrounds and trying to figure out what they are going to do next.”
In Carson City, Nevada, he met the president of a national charity that feeds and provides veterinary care for pets of the homeless that he was able to assist through Ride Aid.
In Utah, he wrapped up a day on the road with a four-mile descent to the gate of Natural Bridges National Park, where he planned to camp but instead found the park closed because of the pandemic.
He got a lift back up the hill from the technical director of the same Cirque de Soleil performance in Knoxville that he and his family had purchased tickets for before all Cirque de Soleil appearances were canceled because the pandemic.
The director, who had been laid off, ended up driving him 30 miles to the next town.
What Bodo has learned, he said, is that his ride will be as much an emotional experience as a physical one. And through a couple harrowing incidents in the deserts of Nevada and Utah, his belief in prayer has been firmly solidified.
Halfway across a desolate, 83-mile stretch between Baker, Nevada, and Milford, Utah, with nothing between the two towns and the temperature hitting 103 at 11 a.m., Bodo began to experience heat exhaustion.
He was riding against a 10-15 mph headwind and enduring side gusts of up to 30 mph that were pouring more heat over him.
All the liquids he was carrying were hot. And he praying for shade when he saw a tree in the distance. As he got closer he saw a small abandoned house under the tree and when he finally reached their shade, he saw a water puddle and at its source a hose with cold, clean water running out of it. He was able to cool off, cool his beverages and continue.
Later as he emerged from the desert, Bodo said he was once again suffering from the heat and praying repeatedly for a cold beverage. “Any cold beverage, even a beer,” he prayed.
And as he was walking toward the first establishment he came to, a man called to him and said, “Hey, that must have been quite a ride across the desert. I bet you could use a cold beverage.” And when Bodo responded in the affirmative, the man gave him a beer.
“One thing about this trip,” he said. “We sometimes wonder is anyone listening. Does anyone hear our prayers? To me that day was a very profound answer. ‘I hear you.’ It was one of the most spiritual experiences of my life.
“I made it to Millford. Utah was still brutally hot but I was out of the desert,” he said.
By Aug. 28, Bodo expects to be riding into the Tri-Cities where he will spend a couple of days with his family before heading out again toward his Rid Aid 2020 endpoint at Yorktown, Va.
For those who would like to follow along, he is posting daily messages on his public Instagram page at instagram.com/rideaid2020 and also posting regularly at facebook.com/rideaid2020.
For those who would like to contribute to his fundraising, contributions may be made at the GoFundMe page “RideAid 2020: Pedaling for People and Paws.”