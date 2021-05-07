Speaking to members of the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County on Friday, state and federal lawmakers stressed their efforts to stave off what they called a federal assault on the values of Tennessee.
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, said most of her constituents would find “what’s going on in Washington to be unbelievable.” The Kingsport lawmaker said the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives is trying to federalize elections, while the White House is pushing for a continuance of pandemic unemployment benefits that make it difficult for restaurants and other businesses to hire the workers they need.
“Many Christians are not going to stand for what’s going on, and it’s filtering down to the state level,” the freshman congresswoman told those attending the Chamber’s legislative breakfast at the Carnegie Hotel. It was the Chamber’s first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
Harshbarger also noted that state legislators from the region are doing their part to “stand up for Tennessee.”
A Matter Of Party Unity
On another subject, Harshbarger was asked after the meeting about efforts to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her third-ranking leadership position as chair of the House Republican Conference.
Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has come under fire from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other top Republicans for her refusal to accept former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
“People see this as a fracture in our leadership,” Harshbarger said. “There needs to be unity in the party if we are going to take back the House.”
Expanding Vocational Education
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, told Chamber members his first year in the state General Assembly was “a whirlwind.” Hicks said the legislative session, which wrapped up on Wednesday, was more than a learning experience for both him and freshman state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough.
“We really brought the conservative values of Tennessee in reaction to the stuff coming out of Washington and the left,” Hicks said.
He singled out approval of a measure calling for a state referendum next year to make the state’s Right to Work law a part of the Tennessee Constitution as a key achievement of the legislative session. The Washington County lawmaker said the measure could result in a “a flood of new businesses coming to Tennessee.”
Hicks also pointed out passage of a bill he sponsored to allow students to begin an academic track in vocational or career technical education in the seventh grade. He noted that statistics show of the 37% of Tennesseans who enroll in college, only 11% will graduate.
Meeting Infrastructure Needs
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and reacting to “actions taken by the federal government to impose its will on the state” has made for “a strange year” in Nashville.
Crowe, who has served in Senate since 1990, said he and his legislative colleagues from Washington County were proud to be a part of the successful effort to convince Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett to return a historically valuable copy the county’s first property deed book, known as “Deed Book A,” to Jonesborough.
Crowe also noted the state’s new $42.6 billion budget includes $100 million for broadband expansion across Tennessee. He said $25 million in state funds will be going to Washington County for “infrastructure needs,” and $13 million has been earmarked for Johnson City.