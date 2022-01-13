State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, has received the 2021 Champion of Families Award.
The award was presented by Family Reunion, an organization whose mission states that the future of our society lies in our children and the key to our future rests primarily with stability within families.
The “Family Reunion” goal is to ensure that healthy families are the foundation of our communities and society. The group said it gave the award to Crowe in recognition of his efforts to help children in Tennessee have better opportunities to grow up in a loving and supportive environment.
“I appreciate the recognition by this organization,” Crowe said in a news release from the organization. “It is so important to invest in the lives of young families and children. I appreciate this organization’s hard work and dedication to Tennessee children and look forward to partnering with them to make life better for our future generations.”
Harry Tindell, Family Reunion's Tennessee representative, said: “Sen. Crowe received this recognition because of his commitment and work on behalf of families and open government.”
Contributed to the Press.