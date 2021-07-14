A veteran state legislator is urging Tennessee residents take advantage of the state’s new and traditional sales tax holidays.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, issued a statement on Wednesday reminding Tennesseans that the first state sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. The 16th annual tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will run through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Meanwhile, a new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients and prepared food will launch Aug. 2 and continue through the end of the day on Aug. 5. The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.
“This year we have added a week-long sales tax holiday on food on top of the already popular three-day sales tax holiday that is provided each year,” Crowe said in a news release. “The traditional sales tax holiday targets relief for parents and teachers by including clothing, computers and school supplies for upcoming school year but can be used by any citizen buying the exempted products.”
In addition, Crowe said a law passed by the state General Assembly this year provides a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices. The year-long holiday began on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2022. It helps to encourage safe storage of firearms.
“I hope all citizens will get out and take advantage of the sales tax relief offered this year and that they will visit our local stores to give them a boost,” Crowe said.
For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.
