The Junior Leagues of Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol will host their 31st annual food drive at area Food City locations on Saturday.
The food drive, which is co-sponsored by Food City, will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia. Second Harvest serves eight counties in Tennessee while Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties and nine cities in Virginia. The food banks will receive the donated goods from store locations in their respective regions and will distribute them to non-profit organizations that serve those in need.
Rhonda Chafin, the executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, said the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the need for food donations.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of those in need has dramatically increased,” said Chafin. “We have seen record high numbers of families who are having trouble securing food in our region. The Junior League Food Drive is a great way to support our mission to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee. We appreciate the Junior League and Food City for helping us in the fight against hunger.”
Donations of goods can be made at Food City locations, or pre-made bags will be available to purchase and donate for $10. The Junior Leagues’ goal is to collect 20,000 pounds of donated food.
In addition to food donations, monetary donations can be made to local food banks. For more information, visit www.netfoodbank.org or www.feedingswva.org.