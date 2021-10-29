Circuit Court Judge Jean A. Stanley has announced she will not seek a fourth term on the bench.
“I wanted to announce my intention to not seek re-election to the bench to give those who want to serve time to establish their campaigns,” Stanley said in a news release Friday.
Her current term as a First Judicial District Circuit Court judge ends on Aug. 31.
She has served in that role since 1998 and has jurisdiction in Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties. She has served on a number of committees and acted as the eastern section representative with the Tennessee Judicial Conference.
During her first years of service, she laid the foundation for the First Judicial District Court Clinic. This organization supports the courts in making decisions regarding high-conflict divorce and co-parenting cases and provides supervised parenting opportunities for parties.
Stanley graduated from East Tennessee State University undergraduate and University of Tennessee law schools. Before her election, she practiced law with Sherrod, Stanley, Lincoln and Goldstein as a trial lawyer in state and federal courts.
Off the bench, Stanley and her husband, Jesse Rainer, raise Rocky Mountain Horses on their small farm and are proud to have owned and trained double world grand champion, Ellie’s Eli.
Stanley currently serves on the board for the Humane Society of Washington County/Appalachian Highlands Humane Society.
“My heart goes out to the animals who desperately need us,” she said. “The Humane Society is a great protector of them. We have initiated important programs including those that help support the local animal shelter as well as the abandoned and neglected animals we take into our care.”
Stanley said her time as a judge has been “one of the most awe-inspiring opportunities one could ever be given. I learned something new every day. I truly loved my job.”