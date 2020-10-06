As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, health officials are still emphasizing the need to get a flu shot as the season approaches.
Free flu shots are now available at health departments in Northeast Tennessee and at drive-through events at local schools across the region, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Health Northeast Regional Office.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy,” Northeast Regional Director Rebekah English said in a Tuesday announcement. “We urge everyone who has not received a flu shot yet to get one now.”
Northeast Medical Director David Kirschke said a severe flu season during the fall and winter could overwhelm hospitals already dealing with COVID-19 in the region. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health recommend that everyone six months or older get a flu shot.
“There is no way to predict how bad this flu season will be, but influenza can overwhelm our medical system during a normal year, and this year health care providers and hospitals will be dealing with influenza and coronavirus,” he said.
“It’ll be hard to tell the two apart, so it could potentially cause lots of confusion in schools and in workplaces,” he added. “So we recommend now more than ever that people get vaccinated against the flu.”
During the 2019-2020 flu season, the CDC estimated that influenza was associated with 38 million illnesses, 18 million medical visits, 405,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths.
“Last year was a relatively mild season, with H1N1 and Influenza B circulating predominantly. There was greater-than-normal ‘influenza-like illness’ as well as ‘pneumonia and influenza’ deaths reported as coronavirus started spreading, since these measures are not specific to influenza,” Kirschke said.
Drive-through vaccinations are available at the Washington County Health Department on Oct. 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Washington County residents can also get the vaccine at Daniel Boone High School on Oct. 20 and David Crockett High School on Oct. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-registration is not required.
Unicoi County residents can visit Unicoi County High School on Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Carter County and Johnson County Health Departments will also hold drive-through vaccinations from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kirschke said local health departments are also available by appointment on other dates.
For more information about influenza or the vaccine, call your local health department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Additional information and other locations can be found at www.tn.gov/health.