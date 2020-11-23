With Thanksgiving approaching, health officials across the country have been united behind a singular message: stay home this holiday, and celebrate with the people in your household.
Recently, the Press asked five local health experts, officials and healthcare workers how they plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, and found that they, too, are planning to celebrate at home with the people in their households — rather than risk larger traditional gatherings.
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office
“My parents live in Florida and are in multiple high-risk categories for COVID-19 complications, so we are going to get together via Zoom on Thanksgiving. My immediate family here in Johnson City will have Thanksgiving supper (just our household) after we do the virtual Up & At ‘Em Turkey Trot. We plan to have an outdoor, physically distanced and masked hike with a few friends at some point during the holiday weekend depending on the weather. Of course, COVID-19 case investigation continues ...”
Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Office
“Normally we go to Chattanooga and meet with my mother-in-law and that side of the family, and it’s usually a great big, huge get-together. But this year, we are not doing that. The locals down in Chattanooga will be bringing food to her, and up here we’re just going to be having a small immediate household family — let me stress that: household family gathering — and we’ll be cooking at home and hopefully not going out on the Black Friday stuff since we’re doing all that online. Ours is going to be a very limited family get-together, and I plan to take some food down to my mother, but if we do visit (anyone) it will be six feet apart and all of us wearing masks.”
Dr. Jonathan Moorman, chief of East Tennessee State University’s Infectious Disease Division
“I will be spending Thanksgiving at home with my wife and two sons. I plan on overeating and oversleeping, and then deciding on things that need to be done around the house and then ignoring them.”
Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer (said during a press conference on wednesday)
“For 25 years, our family has had the tradition of my sister and her husband hosting Thanksgiving. Wherever they have lived, that’s where we went — from Tennessee to Louisiana to South Carolina, we’ve all been together for the weekend. Last year, my family — five households in total — decided to reserve a cabin in the Smoky Mountains for Thanksgiving 2020.
“We’d been looking forward to it all year, but as the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened, and with several of us working in healthcare, we made the hard, but necessary, decision to cancel our plans. I’ll be spending Thanksgiving at home, with my husband and children. We’re setting up tablets around the table so our other family members can video chat, since they’re all remaining with their own households, too. We’ll still get to share the day — but we’re doing it safely.
“Thanksgiving and the holidays are a big part of our lives, but this is one year we need to skip — so that next year, everyone’s still here.”
Allie Williams, critical care nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital
“My grandmother has Stage 4 COPD, so doing Thanksgiving with the family this year will be impossible — we don’t want to risk exposing her to COVID-19.
“Instead, we plan on FaceTiming that morning with her, so she can supervise me baking the dishes! I will be wearing gloves and a mask to keep the food safe, too. As a traditional Southern woman, she doesn’t have any recipes; she just cooks by what feels right. Then I plan on delivering them to her doorstep so we can have a virtual meal together.
“This will be the first year in my entire life I won’t be seeing her on a holiday — she was the woman who raised me. It is heartbreaking, but she spent her life protecting me. Now, I need to return the favor.”