The Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 262 in Limestone reaches out every year to the local schools in the community to give a helping hand with supplies.
This year the group decided to help out South Central Elementary School and West View Elementary School.
Members contacted J.W. McKinney, principal of South Central Elementary, and he told them the could use some help with supplying masks for the students.
Eastern Star Conductress Fran White and Associate Conductress Ann Shelton delivered 500 masks. McKinney told them he was so appreciative and thrilled that the community would reach out to help his school.
Dr. Robin Street, principal of West View Elementary, told the Order the school could use help with snacks handed out Fridays for the students to take home. She said it helps children to have a few things they can make for themselves and give their parents a break since most are working parents.
Fran and Ann delivered boxes of granola bars, microwaveable macaroni and cheese and other easy fixes, fruit and apple sauce cups, juice, mini cereal boxes and many other healthy snacks.
Street said the school gives out close to 70 snack bags for children to take home each week. Paper, pencils, notebooks, cleaning supplies, Kleenex, etc. are always needed.
She said there is always a need that anyone can fill. It doesn’t have to be a lot at one time and anything the community can help with is always appreciated.
The Order of The Eastern Star is an organization that comes together once a month to do fundraisers and consider needs that can help make a difference in the community. The group said that you don’t have to be a big organization to do some good for your community.
Members meet under the idea that two or more people coming together with an idea to help people will be amazed and humbled to find there are many good people that want to help but don’t know how or where to start.
For more information or to contact the Order, call Worthy Matron Ruth Mathis at 423-257-6233 or Fran White at 423-306-1570.
