Firefighting crews from various local fire departments are on the scene of a forest fire on the northeast side of Buffalo Mountain on Sunday afternoon.
Billy Harrell with the Carter County Emergency Management Authority told the Press that crews from several Carter County volunteer fire departments are on the scene as well as crews from surrounding fire departments.
Additionally, he said the U.S. Forest Service is expected to bring in a helicopter to help fight the blaze. The fire covers more than 30 acres, according to Jimmy Erwin with the Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency.
Erwin said in addition to Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department, Unicoi County Search and Rescue Team and Unicoi EMA are on the scene.
Harrell said one concern for firefighters is keeping the fire away from broadcast towers on the mountain.