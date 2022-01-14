A Telford farmer has been named deputy commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Agriculture.
Jeff Aiken, who along with his wife, brothers and a nephew and niece oversee his family’s third-generation farm on 900 acres in Washington and Greene counties, will take over the role from Tom Womack on March 1. Womack is retiring from the department after serving more than 35 years with the state.
State Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher announced Thursday Aiken that will oversee many of the day-to-day operations for the department and assist in directing staff, supporting programs and services and collaborating on policy development.
“Jeff comes to this role with a wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to public service,” Hatcher said. “He has the skills and insight to support the department’s efforts to advance agriculture and forestry through economic development, technological innovation and stewardship of our natural resources. We are so pleased that he is taking on this challenge to help lead our industry into the future.”
Aiken and his wife, Carol, manage 600 head of beef cattle and produce corn, tobacco and straw on their family farm.
He most recently led the Tennessee Farm Bureau as president for six years. That organization is the largest Farm Bureau in the nation with more than 680,000 members.
Aiken has also served on the boards for the American Farm Bureau Federation, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee State Fair Commission.
In Washington County, Aiken is known for his leadership with the local Farm Bureau, Farmers Cooperative, and Cattlemen’s Association Board. He remains active with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and the First Farmers Bank Board of Columbia.
“As a lifelong farmer with a passion for agriculture, I’m excited to join Governor Lee and Commissioner Hatcher in advancing opportunities for rural communities,” Aiken said in the news release. “Agriculture is the top industry in Tennessee and its success is vital to our state, our farmers, our foresters, and our citizens. I look forward to working closely with department staff and stakeholders to ensure a bright future for all.”