Thirty-five local psychologists, social workers and pediatricians signed onto a letter Wednesday reassuring parents that there is no known connection between children wearing masks and poor mental health, instead pointing to stressors such as trauma from the sickness or loss of a loved one as a reason for poor mental health outcomes in children.
“We want to reassure parents there is no known connection between wearing a mask and poor mental health, such as depression, among children or teens,” the letter said. “We feel confident children and teens who wear masks in the classroom can do so without risk for harm and doing so will reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The letter said research shows the pandemic has caused increased behavioral or emotional problems for some children and adolescents mostly due to events such as family economic loss or a loss of resources, trauma around the loss of a loved one or their illness, isolation and major disruption of routine, particularly school attendance.
“Parents should know that decades of family science research shows that even when families face major challenges such as these, children who are supported by strong family leadership, including loved ones who consistently nurture, guide and protect them, will fare well,” the letter said.
The letter also shared resources for parents, including guidance from The National Child Traumatic Stress Network on how to keep children safe, promote resilience during the pandemic and notice signs of distress at different developmental stages. They also shared guidance from Zero to Three advising young children do best with routine and consistency, and that mask-wearing is safe and developmentally appropriate even for younger children. Zero to Three is a national non-profit that promotes scientifically based guidance for early childhood development.
You can read the full letter below:
