The executive committee of the Washington County Democratic Party passed a resolution last week calling on Gov. Bill Lee to veto legislation approved by the Republican-led Tennessee General Assembly in a recent special session on COVID-19 restrictions.
The resolution asks the Republican governor to “veto these bills to protect Tennesseans and to not legalize government overreach and nullify local government’s control or trespass on local government’s jurisdiction.”
Local Democrats request that the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Alderman and the Washington County and Johnson City commissions “pass a resolution stating their objections to government overreach found in the multitude of bills passed during the COVID-19 legislative special session that restrict their authority as an elected governing body.”
Democrats also ask the Johnson City and Washington county boards of education approve similar resolutions.
The resolution states the “Tennessee Legislature has endangered the lives of Tennesseans by refusing to take guidance from scientific and medical experts regarding safety protocols to mitigate and reduce the number of deaths and protect our hospital systems in the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic that has to date killed over 16,000 Tennesseans.”
It also noted state lawmakers have “risked the livelihood of businesses, higher education institutions, and research labs that receive federal funds who are required to comply with all federal laws and mandates.”
The resolution says the General Assembly has jeopardized the “economic development and small business growth during a pandemic that has closed 40% of the small businesses across the state, and harming others, by limiting a private business from making decisions regarding masks and COVID-19 vaccinations.”
It says state lawmakers have reduced “the length of time the governor can call for a state of emergency from 60 days to 45 days,” which will harm “Tennesseans who now or in the future might face an emergency such as a global pandemic or a natural disaster.”
Democrats also said the General Assembly passed legislation “to make school board elections partisan in an effort to further divide local communities and restrict what is taught in the classrooms,” which will continue to make “teachers and school board administrators targets of extremist agendas.”