Washington County’s Craig travelling state in her bid for job
The leader of Washington County’s Democratic Party is traveling the state this week in her bid to be elected her party’s chair in Tennessee.
Kate Craig of Johnson City began her trek Monday to meet with party leaders, elected officials and party donors before the state Democratic Party elects its new chair on Saturday. She has scheduled stops in Davidson, Lauderdale, Hamilton, Rutherford, Montgomery and Shelby counties.
Craig, who was re-elected to a two-year term as the county party’s leader in 2019, is vying to succeed Mary Mancini as chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party.
Mancini, who has held the position since 2014, announced late last year that she is not seeking re-election to the position.
“Seven and a half years ago a motorcycle accident turned my life upside down,” Craig said. “I understand what it is like to face seemingly insurmountable medical debt, and navigate an able-bodied world as a disabled person. My lived experience has made me passionate in getting Democratic candidates elected to better represent all Tennesseans.”
Craig said her vision as leader of the state party is outlined in her “8 Point Plan” posted on her website, KateForTN.com. She has promised to implement a successful fundraising strategy, and “embrace the technologies of today through a robust digital program” that opens doors for new voters and activates existing voters.
“If I’m elected to serve as the next chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, together we will build a solid foundation that Tennessee Democrats will be proud of,” she told the Press last month. “We will get Democrats elected to pass legislation that will benefit all Tennesseans, invest in county parties, Democratic leaders and Democratic candidates so we have a bench to build upon while continuously reaching out to voters about issues that matter to all Tennesseans.”