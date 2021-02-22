Four local students were recently recognized by the John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Three were winners of the American History Essay Contest sponsored by DAR, while another was chosen as the DAR Good Citizen.
Elena Pieski, Karla Macariola and Natalie Borsos, all students at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Johnson City, submitted essays on the given topic, the Boston Massacre, in recognition of the event’s 250th anniversary.
In their essays, students had to describe the role the Boston Massacre played in organizing colonists to rise against the British army with a creative spin.
“They had to imagine they were living in Boston at that time frame, and had witnessed several of the events of March 5,” said Johnda Burdette, the regent for the John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins chapter. “So they kind of have to go back and do the research.”
The winners of the essay contest were awarded a gift certificate, a DAR medal and a certificate recognizing the accomplishment.
Borsos won the essay contest at the Appalachian District level, and will compete in the competition at the state level.
Olivia Ares, a student at University School in Johnson City, was selected as DAR’s Good Citizen award recipient.
Good Citizen students are chosen by their schools based on their dependability, service, leadership abilities and patriotism. After being selected as a DAR Good Citizen, students are eligible to participate in the scholarship portion of the program, which includes submitting an essay and a personal statement. Ares won the Appalachian District level of the scholarship competition, and will compete at the state level.
Burdette said one of the reasons DAR hosts the essay contest each year is to help educate students on American history, while also helping foster a sense of patriotism.
“We’re teaching our history,” Burdette said.
The DAR American History Essay Contest is open to students in fifth through eighth grades, including students who are homeschooled. For more information, contact the chapter at Jsshdar@gmail.com.