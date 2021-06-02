“Hundreds” of Veterans Administration artifacts are on the way from East Tennessee to Dayton, Ohio, where a National VA museum has been established.
And some local volunteers who helped manage a museum here are not happy with the move.
“Everything related to Mountain Home is going,” according to Martha Trevathan and Ken Harrison, two of the founding members of the VA museum, which had been housed in the clock tower building — the campus’ old mess hall — since 1994.
“There are hundreds of artifacts from Mountain Home that are going to Dayton,” Trevathan said. Specific things Trevathan talked about were the first director’s uniform, his desk and chair, items from the mess hall and china from the dining hall. “Anything that was used there at Mountain Home,” she said.
They and other retired and current VA employees believe the items that were used at Mountain Home should stay at Mountain Home, and are unhappy the items owned by the VA are being sent out of state.
There are historical items owned by the local museum that are boxed up and in a climate-controlled storage area, according to the outgoing president of the museum’s board of directors, Dr. Caroline Abercrombie.
Abercrombie said there were several meetings and walk-throughs of the museum to ensure items that belonged to the museum were not mistaken as VA property.
It’s the VA property — a wide array of items directly associated with Mountain Home — that will go to Dayton.
VA Medical Director Dean Borsos said Monday that the VA gave notice to the museum in 2018 that the clock tower building was going to be renovated and the museum would need to move.
It wasn’t until last year that items owned by the museum were actually packed up and stored elsewhere.
On her Facebook profile, Trevathan wrote:
“I want to clarify the disposition of the collections.
ALL the artifacts that related directly and were used at Mountain Home were donated to the Dayton VAMC and are thought to be leaving next week.
The other collections are packed and stored in a location off the Center grounds and are said to be coming back when, and, if the Chapel is renovated.
There will be NO Mountain Home artifacts left to be displayed!
There will be some unrelated military and “war” artifacts, never used at Mountain Home, left with the other unrelated items.”
Borsos said the museum needed to vacate the mess hall because funding to renovate the historical landmark was about to expire.
According to Abercrombie, most of the old mess hall was used as a storage area for the VA and only a small area was designated as the museum at Mountain Home. She said the VA allowed the museum to display some of its property, but that the property was never given to the museum.
“We have all the regional medical history items,” donated by local residents, Abercrombie said.
But items that were property of the VA itself never belonged to the museum, she said.
“That was never formally donated to the museum,” Abercrombie said.