U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, has been appointed to the House Republicans China Accountability Task Force.
The Kingsport lawmaker was named as member of the panel by U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California.
The freshman congresswoman announced the appointment in a news release on Wednesday. Harshbarger said the the task force is designed to “identify and develop policy solutions to protect the American people from the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression.”
She called the Chinese Community Party “the greatest national security threat to our country in the 21st Century,” and said the United States “must hold them accountable” for their actions.
“Currently, the United States is reliant on China for many chemicals in prescription drugs, leaving us dependent on the whims of the CCP for life-saving medicines,” she said in a statement. “We must develop policy solutions that will reduce our reliance on China and increase our domestic production of prescription drugs.”
She thanked MacCathy for appointing her to the GOP task force and said the panel would also explore “what the CCP knew about the COVID-19 outbreak, when they knew it and what they might have covered up about the virus that killed so many Americans.”
McCarthy said in a statement he believes Harshbarger, who is a pharmacist, has an “unique insight into our medical supply chain, and understands why it is so important we protect our supply chain from China.”
From staff reports.