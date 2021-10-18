Whitney Tilson, owner of Beautiful You Boutique, recently donated hats, gloves, clothing items and fidget toys to the school counseling program at Ridgeview School in Gray. Tilson said, “I wanted to give back. That’s what we’re called to do, right, to help one another? I want to see these kids and this community flourish, so it’s an honor to help in any way I can.” School Counselor Clanci Tipton said she was thrilled to receive the donation. After two extraordinary school years, involving virtual and hybrid learning environments, students are naturally nervous about school and all that’s involved with returning to in-person learning, she said, adding that the clothing and fidgets will provide for both their physical and emotional needs. Tipton said, “Even small acts of kindness can make a tremendous difference in a student’s day.”
featured