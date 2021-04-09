The defense attorney front and center of a brutal murder case in Johnson City received a public censure related to another case.
A former client filed a complaint with the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court about public responses he made on an internet Google review of Johnson.
The board released the information in a press release earlier this week.
According to the censure, Jeffrey Dennis Johnson, also known as Jeff Johnson, received an online Google review that was critical of his representation of a client. The client included his name in the review.
Johnson posted a response to the review and gave personal health and medical information about the client as well as some details of the case.
Johnson also wrote in the review that his client wanted him to lie in court.
“A public censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law.”
In one of his most recent cases, Johnson represents 51-year-old Annette Harvey. She is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a beloved ETSU professor, Robin Leonard, in January.
There has been no indication Johnson has done anything in the murder case by which a complaint could be filed.
In General Sessions court, Johnson waived the case to a grand jury and indicated to that judge — and the media in an interview after the hearing — he will seek a diminished capacity defense.
Harvey appeared in Criminal Court last week and Johnson asked Judge Lisa Rice to approve his client undergo a mental exam. Rice agreed to that request.
Harvey’s next court appearance is June 24.