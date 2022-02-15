Steve Finney, a local attorney with over 30 years of experience, has officially announced his candidacy for the position of district attorney general in the 1st Judicial District.
Finney is a native of the region, having grown up in Carter County, and has spent his professional career within the district’s judicial system.
“I spent the first 13 years of my career as an assistant district attorney in the 1st Judicial District, working alongside our regional law enforcement agencies,” Finney said in a campaign news release. “I had the benefit of working with some of the most generous and committed professionals and learned a lot about what it takes to effectively build cases and coordinate investigations with the men and women within our law enforcement community.”
Finney has committed to three main focuses within his campaign that he believes are going to be critical to the success and effectiveness of the office: Experience, communication and commitment.
He recognizes that the key to his success as the district attorney rests first upon having relevant experience that will help him lead and support his own team of assistant district attorneys general, as well as the law enforcement teams, he will work with in collaboration.
Having worked as both an assistant district attorney and as a criminal defense attorney for more than 17 years, Finney understands both sides of the judicial process within the court system
He has practiced in both state courts and U.S. District courts with capital case experience on both sides of the courtroom.
Finney also feels strongly about the ongoing need to invest in education and training within the office of the district attorney.
“I was greatly impacted by the courses and training that were made available to me as a young assistant district attorney,” Finney said. “I want to make sure that our team is taking full advantage of the opportunities that are available to help us improve our process and better serve the 1st Judicial District.”
Finney’s campaign includes a commitment to create an “engaged and proactive office” of district attorney general. The candidate said it is his main motivator and the reason many people have asked him to consider running.
He believes his reputation as a criminal defense attorney has demonstrated Finney’s belief in the judicial process within in the Judicial District.
Finney will appear on the Republican ballot for the May 3 primary, with early voting to be held from April 13 to April 28. The deadline for voter registration for the election is April 4.
