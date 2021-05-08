ELIZABETHTON — Theater companies often have to pay a lot of money for compelling cover art for new productions. But Tennessee’s official outdoor drama did not have to pay anything for new cover art.
The drama is “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.” It is performed annually at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park by the Friends of Sycamore Shoals. Mike Hill is a former member of the board of directors of the Friends of Sycamore Shoals.
“My term on the board expired and I rolled off last year,” Hill said. As a parting gift to the board members, Hill has presented the new cover art.
“I have revamped their graphic identity to more correctly align the visual images to convey this is a theatrical production,” Hill said. He said he thought it “captures the essence of our story.”
Hill is a graphic designer and illustrator who has operated Purveyors of Art & Design Materials in Banner Elk, N.C., for 30 years.
Hill said he is launching a marketing campaign with the new look. He is targeting the marketing campaign at the North Carolina High Country visitor market. He said his goal is to attract patrons of “The Horn in the West” outdoor drama in Boone, N.C. He said “outdoor drama will be excited to learn of a second projection available to them in such close proximity.”
He said his graphic is built in editable layers “so it can easily be reconfigured for use as program covers, handbills, advertisements, and a full-sized movie marquee-type poster to be displayed at the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park Visitors Center, positioning in people’s minds that they need to come back and catch the drama during its June run this year.”
“I think it turned out pretty all right,” Hill said.
“Liberty!” begins this year’s performances on June 4 and will continue with performances on the following days in June: 5, 11, 12, 17-19 and 24-26. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.theLibertyDrama.com.