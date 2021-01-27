Guests of the 13 Arby’s restaurants in the Tri-Cities helped raise $69,570 for local children’s charities in the last few months.
In Fall of 2020, guests gave $1 donations at the restaurants totaling $30,367 for the Arby’s Foundation, a foundation that gives back to local youth hunger initiatives in the Tri-Cities. In 2020, these funds were awarded to groups like Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County and Mountain Empire, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Girls Inc. of Bristol, Coalition for Kids, and more.
The Arby’s Foundation hit a major milestone in its history in 2020 — $100 million in grants given. The Foundation wanted to recognize a local restaurant team member who had a huge impact on their local fundraising efforts.
Chanelle Whitaker from the Jonesborough Arby’s location was chosen by the Foundation to provide a $10,000 grant to a local charity, officially bringing the Foundation to the $100 million mark.
A true fundraising champion, Chanelle motivated the entire crew to raise funds as part of the Make a Difference Campaign, increasing her store’s donations year-over-year by more than 500%. Chanelle chose to grant the funds to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, a local food bank who has seen record demand from the community amid the pandemic. Arbico East, a longtime supporter of the Food Bank, proudly matched the Arby’s Foundation’s $10,000 donation, bringing the total donation to $20,000.
“In 2020 alone, Second Harvest has provided tens of millions of pounds of food and served people who never imagined they would need assistance to feed their kids,” said Second Harvest’s Executive Director, Rhonda Chafin.
Chanelle said, “It has been my pleasure to be a part of giving back to my community. I am excited for future endeavors as part of the Arby’s family and thank everyone involved for making this such an exciting and pleasant opportunity for me from start to finish! I would also like to thank the generous people from the Second Harvest Food Bank for running such an amazing program, making my choice effortless!”
Additionally, in December, Tri-Cities Arby’s restaurants asked guests to donate $1 to support Bristol Motor Speedway Children's Charities. The restaurants were able to raise $19,203 during the fundraiser. The check presentation was held at the Arby's on South Roan Street in Johnson City, the top fundraising restaurant.
The funds given to Speedway Children's Charities' Bristol chapter stay local, directly benefitting the Tri-Cities community. The Bristol chapter helps fund local organizations such as Niswonger Children’s Hospital, YWCA Bristol, Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, Small Miracles Equestrian Center, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, and many more.