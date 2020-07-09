The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) will now have more funds to help bolster early childhood education in Northeast Tennessee.
The Department of Health and Human Services recently announced a $1.3 million grant to UETHDA’s Head Start Program, which has classrooms in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
The funding comes after the passage of the Fiscal Year 2020 Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, which included $10.6 billion for Administration for Children and Families Head Start programs. The bill was first sponsored last year in the House by U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., D-New Jersey.
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, said he was pleased to see Northeast Tennessee once again get the grants it needs for early childhood education after voting in favor of the funding. Roe also voted in favor of providing $4.7 million to the UETHDA Head Start Program in the 2019 appropriations bill.
Roe said the grants allow the organization to continue their important work serving children and families in our region.
“This grant will help Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency continue preparing young children for school by providing early childhood education, social skill development and health services for low-income families,” the congressman said in a Thursday news release. “Programs like Head Start help children and their parents build a strong educational foundation, which can make a huge difference in the long run.”
For more information on Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency programs, visit uethda.org.