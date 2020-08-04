By HANK HAYES hhayes@timesnews.net
Tennessee 3rd House District GOP rivals Scotty Campbell and Neal Kerney both loaned money to their campaigns this year, but Kerney loaned more.
Kerney had a total outstanding loan balance of nearly $64,000, while Campbell gave his campaign $15,000, according to second quarter disclosures filed with the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.
Campbell reported having raised about $34,000 during the quarter. His noteworthy donors included a $750 contribution from state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City; $500 from state Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville; $1,000 from state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol; $1,000 from Greeneville philanthropist and Forward Air Corp. Chairman Scott Niswonger; $500 from former state Revenue Commissioner Richard Roberts, an attorney for Forward Air; and $1,000 from Jonesborough developer Kelly Wolfe.
Kerney reported raising about $18,000 during the quarter. His noteworthy donors included $500 from a political action committee affiliated with former House Speaker Beth Harwell; $500 from state Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport; and $100 from car dealership owner Mitch Walters.
Both candidates made their final campaign pitches during a Republicans of Kingsport luncheon on Monday.
Campbell, who previously held the seat, noted he didn’t intend to be a candidate this year.
“But thankfully with there being an open seat, with me doing OK personally ... my phone started ringing with people asking if I would be willing (to run again) since I was the last person to be state representative and they were telling me I did a good job,” Campbell said.
Kerney said he should be elected because he’s the serious conservative.
“I have the background in both business and the military,” he said. “I have the temperament and most importantly, I have the work ethic to do this job as your next state representative.”
The 3rd House District includes all of Johnson County and parts of Carter and Sullivan counties.
No Democrat has filed to run for the seat. The August GOP primary will be held on Thursday.