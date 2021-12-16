A woman living on the streets in Johnson City said she chose homelessness over sharing a house with a physically abusive boyfriend.
A military veteran said he lost his home after the death of his fiancée.
A 17-year-old girl said she was kicked out of her home by an alcoholic father.
These people, and hundreds of others in Northeast Tennessee, are the region’s homeless, living on the streets, in alleys and in camps along railroad tracks.
They feel they’ve been unfairly targeted by Johnson City officials as being the cause of crime and an impediment to revitalization downtown.
Clearing out the camps
Last summer, Johnson City Public Works crews were busy clearing out multiple homeless camps in town. City crews were also out every morning removing homeless people from spots in the downtown area, including places like the Pavilion at Founders Park and from under canopies at the Downtown Square.
At the time, Johnson City officials said they didn’t want it to be convenient for homeless people to use services downtown.
“During this period in time in which you’re trying to grow the economy downtown, this is an impediment that needs to be addressed,” Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said in June. “That’s why the issue is much more prevalent in the eyes of the policy makers ... than it’s been in quite some time — if ever.”
Pindzola divided the city’s homeless population into three groups: Those who have been homeless in Johnson City for a long time, those who are suffering from mental health issues, and a new, “different” group of homeless people who are “more aggressive.”
The last group is the one that concerns city officials.
{div id=”tncms-region-article_instory_middle” class=”tncms-region hidden-print”}“They need to move on to another town,” Pindzola said.
”We’re not going to shut down”
The city suggested to providers of one of the primary daily feeding programs for the homeless that they shut down for a month so the city could gauge how that affected the number of homeless people downtown.
“We’re not going to shut down,” Steve Wheeler, the missions coordinator at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, told the Johnson City Press. The church feeds people seven days a week through its Melting Pot ministry.
“Our mandate is pretty clear. What Jesus said in Matthew 25 isn’t ambiguous. It’s not open to interpretation. ‘I was hungry, and you fed me.’ ”
For now, the homeless issue downtown is unresolved. The city continues to clear out camps, though not as aggressively as it did in the summer. It also is funneling federal dollars to programs that provide services to homeless people.
And Munsey’s Wheeler said the church is making plans to host a poverty workshop next year to help the community understand the experiences of homeless people.
The Johnson City Press examines the issue
Over the next four days, the Johnson City Press will examine the issue of homelessness.
Our reporters talked to people living on the streets. We found them in their encampments and at the various places they receive services downtown.
Because these homeless individuals feel targeted by city officials, at their request we did not use their full names or their photographs.
We also talked with church officials, other service providers and city officials to find out what they think is the best approach for helping the homeless.
We asked police officials to address the subject of crime and homelessness.
We talked with downtown business owners who often have more interactions with homeless people than just about anyone else in town.
And we want to hear from you.
As you read the stories and learn more about the issue, we’d like to know what you think should be done to help people living on the streets, and we’d like to share your ideas with our readers. Email your thoughts to newsroom@johnsoncitypress.com or comment on the stories as they are posted to Facebook.