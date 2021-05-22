MOUNTAIN CITY — Many business owners readily admit that this past year was the most difficult of their career. They had to endure sharp downturns in the number of customers and the number of job applicants and had much more stringent health guidelines to follow.
Paige Tyree has faced these challenges. She is a Little Caesar’s Pizza franchise owner. Her restaurants are in Mountain City, Boone and North Wilkesboro. Despite all the challenges brought by COVID-19, Tyree said the pandemic “has made us better.” She and her staff have gained a lot of valuable knowledge and called it a great “learning opportunity” and the businesses are better meeting those opportunities.
“We have learned a lot, we have learned more about keeping everything clean and sanitary and we have learned more about watching out for waste. It has led to more positive communication with our staff. We have also learned to appreciate our customers more,” Tryee said.
Her business was able to operate fairly normally throughout the pandemic, Tyree said. Unlike a lot of restaurants, her Little Caesars franchises did not have dining rooms, so that challenge of maintaining social distancing and sanitizing individual tables did not apply to her business. She said her carry out business was also not affected by the pandemic.
Tyree said one of the biggest areas where operations had to change for her staff was the lobby operations, where customers walked in to place orders. There, the restaurants had to place the new sanitation guidelines in place and to enforce social distancing.
Tyree said her restaurants were so successful at meeting the pandemic challenges that the business were not closed a single day because of COVID-19. She said the challenges did not have an impact on her business.
From the start, the stores followed guidelines from the Little Caesar’s corporation and from the local and regional health departments. She said her staff understood that not following these rules would have had had bad consequences. At the least, the business would have been shut down.
As the region seems to be getting back to normal, Tyree said she has not had a problem keeping her positions filled. Her managers have remained and she said many of the workers are high school age who are eager to work.
“It has definitely made us better,” Tyree said.