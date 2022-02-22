Washington County commissioners will vote Thursday on a request from BrightRidge for $2.64 million in matching county funds to secure a $6.17 million state grant to expand broadband services in rural neighborhoods.
BrightRidge officials say action on the matching funds from the county’s share of the American Recovery Plan Act is essential for it to meet a March 15 filing deadline for the grant funding, which would be used to provide high-speed broadband services to more than 1,800 homes with approximately 5,400 residents in communities near Hartmantown, Harmony, Bowmantown and Conklin.
The request for the matching funding will be decided on the same night that commissioners are scheduled to meet in a closed-door executive session with their attorney to discuss a pending lawsuit between the county and BrightRidge involving a zoning dispute. Public boards are permitted to meet privately with counsel to discuss litigation under the state’s Sunshine Law.
Washington County has asked the Chancery Court to halt bitcoin mining operations by Red Dog Technologies on property BrightRidge owns at 1444 Bailey Bridge Road in Limestone.
Earlier this month, Commissioner Jim Wheeler said the “trust level” between some county leaders and BrightRidge officials is currently “pretty low” as a result of the pending zoning lawsuit.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Kent Harris said he will ask his colleagues Thursday to remove Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy as the county’s representative to BrightRidge’s board of directors.
Grandy announced in November the he is taking a break from his duties as a member of that board while the county’s lawsuit against the public utility is being heard.
“We as Washington County deserve full representation on the BrightRidge board,” Harris, who also indicated he would support county funding for BrightRidge’s broadband expansion in his district, said in an email earlier this week. “We are in the process of voting to give millions in funding for internet service which will be in rural areas the county.
“I would ask that the commission would join me again as I ask Mayor Grandy to resign from the BrightRidge board so that our county residents will be fully represented.”
Commissioners are also scheduled to vote Thursday on a recommendation to appoint Ronald V. Hite as one of their two representatives to BrightRidge’s eight-member governing board. Hite would fill a four-year term (now held by Dan Brant) that is set to expire on April 1.
In taking a leave of absence from the BrightRidge board, Grandy noted that he has been called to testify in the case, which is scheduled to be heard by Chancellor John Rambo at 9 a.m. on March 14.
Washington County alleges a bitcoin mining operation overseen by Red Dog at the site does not conform with a “public utilities” zoning use permitted for the property under the county’s land use regulations.
Commissioners will consider a resolution Thursday that calls for the county to provide the $2.64 million in matching funds for broadband expansion with the understanding that BrightRidge is responsible for covering that amount if federal authorities later determine the use of ARPA funds was “impermissible under regulations.”
The deal also calls for the county to be reimbursed its matching funds if BrightRidge ever sells the infrastructure or services provided in the areas covered by the broadband grant and that BrightRidge returns the county’s investment within 10 years.