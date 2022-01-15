Earlier this week the Red Cross, for the first time declared a national blood crisis amidst the nation’s worst blood shortage in a decade — a shortage that Marsh Regional Blood Center is also contending with.
“On a smaller scale, we are experiencing the say thing as the Red Cross,” said Marsh Regional Blood Center Director Steffanie Sukel. “We are a blood center just like they are. We are smaller but we do serve this community, so if the Red Cross is seeing this you can guarantee we’re seeing this in our area, too.
“You hate to say that people could die if they don’t have the blood that they need, but that’s just a fact,” Sukel continued. “We just want to make sure that people understand even though it maybe hasn’t affected you personally, that it could at some point.”
Sukel told the Press in 2021 that the center likes to have a three-day supply of blood at all times. She said this week that the current supply has been short.
In its crisis declaration, the Red Cross attributed an overall decline in the number of people donating to pandemic-related issues, including blood drive cancellations and staff shortages.
“I can’t say that we’ve had more than a day’s supply on the shelf at a time,” Sukel said. “We’ve had occasions where we’ve had a little bit more than that but then it gets used immediately.”
People are able to donate once every 56 days, with Sukel noting that somebody who donates blood four times a year could save up to 12 lives. Sukel said the number of blood drives has been limited due to cancellations and school closures, among other issues, so they’ve tried to encourage people to donate at their blood centers in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City.
To donate, visit marshblood.com and call a center to schedule an appointment or view the calendar to see when a blood drive is happening near you. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you must wait 10 days after you’ve stopped experiencing symptoms or 10 days after you tested positive if you are asymptomatic before you can donate blood. If you’ve been recently vaccinated, there is a two-day wait before you can donate, but Sukel said they are looking at changing that requirement.
“The giving spirit that we experience during Christmastime and the holidays, let’s keep that going throughout the year,” Sukel said. “The spirit of giving and donating the gift of life to people who need it. It’s not just for traumas, it’s for people who undergo cancer treatment, children and adults with blood disorders, routine surgeries — there’s just a whole plethora of things people need blood for and that need never stops.”
