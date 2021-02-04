ELIZABETHTON — 2020 will long be remembered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park as the year without “Liberty!”
But the state’s official outdoor drama, “Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals,” will be back this year, said Tony DeVault, production manager for the play, which had been performed during the month of July for nearly a half-century. That streak came to an end in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The play describes several events of national importance that took place exclusively at Sycamore Shoals, or went through there during the late 18th century.
These include the creation of the Watauga Association, an organization Theodore Roosevelt called the “first free and independent community on the continent”; the Transylvania Purchase, called the largest private real estate deal, taking in much of Kentucky and some of Tennessee; the Cherokee attack on Fort Watauga in July, 1776; the muster of the Overmountain Men on Sept. 25, 1780; and the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780, called by Thomas Jefferson a turning point in the Revolutionary War.
Like an old friend who has been gone too long, many people are happy to see the play returning to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. That includes Jennifer Bauer, manager of the park and longtime promoter of the play.
“It is great to see it coming back,” Bauer said. Among other things the play does, it is the biggest event of the summer months, Bauer said. The play is usually performed on several days during the month of July. This year, the play is going to be performed in June.
DeVault said the change from July to June will probably yield better weather for the outdoor drama. DeVault said that in addition to being the hottest time of the year, July is also has many afternoon thundershowers.
“They usually have cleared up by the time the play starts, but the storm has already chased away our audience,” DeVault said. “We don’t have as many of those storms in June.”
DeVault said another reason for holding the performances in June rather than July is to give families of the cast a chance to have a final vacation before the start of school. He said that has become a concern in recent years because of the drift of the start of school. Both Carter County Schools and Elizabethton Schools now start school close to the first days of August.
“With the drama being performed until the last days of July, it seemed the families were just finishing with “Liberty!” when they had only a few days until the start of school,” DeVault said. Now they will have time to take that trip before school starts.
But while everyone is committed to bringing the drama back in 2021, there’s no guarantee it will happen.
Much still depends on the impact of COVID-19 in the immediate future. If there is an unexpected spike in the infection rates or other problem, the play and many other activities are still subject to shutting down.
That’s what happened in 2020.
Both Bauer and DeVault said everyone was working hard to bring the play to the stage last year until the fateful decision to cancel the performance.
“This play is so big and has so many parts and you have to spend so much time to bring it all together that you can’t stop and wait and then move forward,” Bauer said.
But with the distribution of the vaccine and the number of COVID-19 cases falling in the region, Bauer is hopeful the play will go where it could not go in 2020 — and that it is performed before an audience.
It might be an audience limited by social distance, but everyone is hoping that once again large crowds who weren’t discouraged by a coronavirus or a July thunderstorm will be their to enjoy and cheer a cast that worked from March to bring the story to them.
DeVault said those who wish to try out for the play this year can do so at tryouts scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28., from 1-2 p.m. DeVault said tryouts will be adjusted by an app to provide to provide times to report for the tryout and to keep groups small.
Online registration for the tryouts is at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DABAF2DA1FDC07-liberty or bit.ly/3tvp3Oz .