ELIZABETHTON — Would you like to be a part of performing in the state’s official outdoor drama? “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will be accepting non-speaking cast members until April 22. As an extra in the “Liberty!” cast, you would either be portraying a Cherokee man, woman, or child, or a member of the Watauga settlement. There will be required rehearsals.
Show dates for the 2021 season begins with opening night on Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. Subsequent performances are on Saturday, June 5; Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12; Thursday through Saturday June 17-19 and June 24-26.
For more information, call Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park at 423-543-5808.