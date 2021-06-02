ELIZABETHTON — After being gone for a year, “Liberty!” Is returning to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park this week.
The cast of the state’s official outdoor drama was busy Wednesday night with the last dress rehearsal before the first presentation of this year’s version of the play on Friday night. This marks the 42nd year the play has been performed at the park. The large cast ranges in age from small children to grand parents. Since tryouts in February and rehearsals since then, the cast appears ready for the show to begin, even though it will be earlier than usual this year.
The play has traditionally been presented during the month of July, but this year, with so many families having their children in summer school, and less chance of thunderstorms in June than in July, it was decided to have the presentations in June this year.
The play is presented in the amphitheater behind the rebuilt Fort Watauga at the park. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday and Saturday June 4-5 and June 11-12; and Thursday, Friday and Saturday on June 17-19 and June 24-26.
The drama portrays several historical events that took place near the ground where the play is presented, including the Transylvania Purchase, the Siege of Fort Watauga, and the Gathering of the Overmountain Men prior to the Battle of Kings Mountain.
Admission is $18 for adults, $14 for seniors, $8 for students ages 6-17, and free for children 5 and under. Veterans and first responders admission is $9. Friends of Sycamore Shoals admission is $10. Thursday, June 17, will be veterans and first responders night, when veterans, first responders and their guest will be admitted free.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.thelibertydrama.com. Remaining tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of performance until sold out.